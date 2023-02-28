Kazakh ambassador meets Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, FEB 28 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Kistafin called on the Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, at the Parliament House in Islamabad. The meeting served as a platform to enhance the existing cordial relations between the two countries and explore areas of mutual interest.

Chairman Senate Sanjrani extended a warm welcome to the Ambassador and expressed his appreciation for Kazakhstan’s continued support to Pakistan. The Chairman highlighted the significant progress made by Pakistan in different areas and stressed the importance of strengthening economic, cultural, and educational ties between the two nations.

The Ambassador expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him. He acknowledged Pakistan’s pivotal role in the region and commended the country’s efforts towards regional peace and stability. The Ambassador further expressed his willingness to deepen the existing relationship and work towards enhancing bilateral trade and investment, cultural and educational exchanges, and other areas of mutual interest.

During the meeting, discussion was held on the opportunities for cooperation in various fields, including trade, energy, agriculture, tourism, and transportation. Views were exchanged on regional and international issues of common interest, reaffirming the commitment to regional peace and security.

Kazakh Ambassador concluded that Both Pakistan and Kazakhstan are committed to enhancing their partnership and exploring new avenues of cooperation to benefit their peoples.