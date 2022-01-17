Kazakh ambassador meets Army Chief Gen. Bajwa

RAWALPINDI, JAN 17 /DNA/ – Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and cooperation in various fields were discussed. COAS hoped that law and order situation in Kazakhstan is restored soon. Referring to Afghanistan, COAS stressed upon the need for sincere international efforts to avert a humanitarian crisis there. COAS said that Pakistan remains committed to cooperate with its international partners for peace in the region.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role and efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.