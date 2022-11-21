Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Elected President

DNA

Astana, Nov 21 – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has won the presidential election in Kazakhstan after receiving 81,31 % of the vote. This was announced by the Central Election Commission (CEC)today after the votes were counted. According to the preliminary results, other candidates received votes as follows: ZhiguliDairabayev – 3,42 %,KarakatAbden–2,60 %, MeiramKazhyken–2,53 %, NurlanAuesbayev–2,22 %, SaltanatTursynbekova–2,12 %, against all –5,8 %.

According to the CEC, 8 300 046citizenscast their ballot, a turnout of69.44%.Voting took place at 10,101 polling stations across the country, including 68 polling stations at 53 diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan around the world.

The election was monitored by 641 observers from international organisations and foreign states. Commenting on the election process, foreign observers noted the high organisational level of the election. No violations in the conduct of the election were reported by the observers. The election was also covered by 254 foreign journalists who received accreditation.

Speaking yesterday after casting his ballot, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that if elected, “the government will remain in office, but point-by-point changes in the composition of the government and other agencies will of course take place.” He also noted that he would announce the date of parliamentary elections at the end of the year.

In line with recent constitutional changes, President Tokayev will serve a 7-year term without the right to re-election. Answering a question yesterday from a journalist on whether seven years would be enough to fulfil all the promises to the people, Tokayev said: “I believe that seven years will be enough, because this is a long time in the life of any person. The most important thing is that there will be no monopoly on powerin our country.”

This was the seventh presidential election in Kazakhstan since the country’s independence in 1991.