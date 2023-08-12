Kashmiris observe 75th anniversary of unimplemented UN resolution



ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (DNA): Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary General, World

Kashmir Awareness Forum (WKAF) said that Kashmiris in Kashmir, the

United States and worldwide will observe the 75th anniversary of the

unimplemented UN Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP) resolution of

August 13, 1948.



That resolution states that ‘the Government of India and the Government

of Pakistan reaffirm their wish that the future status of the state of

Jammu and Kashmir shall be determined in accordance with the will of the

people.’ There was much in the resolution that was controversial between

India and Pakistan, Dr. Fai added but the proposal of a plebiscite was

not.



In a statement, he said, that resolution states that ‘the Government of

India and the Government of Pakistan reaffirm their wish that the future

status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir shall be determined in

accordance with the will of the people.’



He said, there was much in the resolution that was controversial between

India and Pakistan but the proposal of a plebiscite was not.



“That is clear from the statement made on January 28, 1948 by Ambassador

Fernand van Langenhove of Belgium as the President of the Security

Council. He said that ‘the documents at our disposal show agreement

between the parties on the following points: the plebiscite must be

conducted under conditions which will ensure complete impartiality; and

the plebiscite will therefore be held under the aegis of the United

Nations,” he added.



Dr Fai reminded that the US, the UK, and France have traditionally been

committed supporters of the plebiscite agreement as the only way to

resolve the Kashmir dispute.



They sponsored all of the Security Council resolutions which called for

a plebiscite. Their commitment was indicated by a personal appeal made

by America’s President Harry Truman and Britain’s Prime Minister Clement

Atlee that differences over demilitarization be submitted to arbitration

by the Plebiscite Administrator, a distinguished American war hero:

Admiral Chester Nimitz. In addition, Senator Frank Graham of America

visited the Subcontinent as the UN representative to negotiate the

demilitarization of Kashmir prior to the plebiscite. India objected to

American acting as a Plebiscite Administrator.



Dr Fai said, if this day could be observed in peace, it could have been

a fitting tribute to the members of the UNCIP who had adopted the

resolution unanimously.



But the studied unconcern by the United Nations has given a sense of

total impunity to India. It has also created the impression that the

United Nations is invidiously selective about the application of the

principles of human rights and democracy. He pointed out that

frustration at India’s intransigence and the world’s hesitation to

fulfill its commitment drove the people of Kashmir to be more assertive

in their struggle.



He added that in the past 33 years of struggle, since 1990 alone,

Kashmiris have suffered the loss of more than 100,000 civilians – men,

women and children, and have borne the perpetration of countless

atrocities by more than 900,000 Indian military and paramilitary forces

concentrated in Kashmir as an army of occupation.



Dr Fai pointed out that India’s occupation of Kashmir has been left

undisturbed by the international community, even though its validity has

never been accepted. At no stage, however, have the people of Kashmir

shown themselves to be reconciled to it.



Kashmir’s record of opposition to its annexation by the Indian Union can

by no standard be reckoned as less genuinely demonstrated than that of

the countries of Eastern Europe under the dominance of the Soviet Union.

But while the popular revolt in the countries of Eastern Europe was

observed and reported by the international media, that in Kashmir has

remained largely hidden from the world’s view.



That is the reason that the New York-based Committee to Protect

Journalists (CPJ) has said that ‘news media in Kashmir is at the brink

of extinction.’



Today, Dr Fai said, the consensus is that Kashmir conflict remains the

underlying cause of the nuclear confrontation between the two

neighboring countries. Without a just and lasting peace in Kashmir that

vindicates self-determination, trying to reduce missile and nuclear

arsenals in South Asia will be an exercise in futility.



“We still believe that Biden Administration despite its huge trade

agreements with India can and should, lead the effort to achieve a fair

and lasting settlement of the dispute – fair to the people most

immediately involved and fair to its own commitments to democracy and

human rights. By doing so, the US can strengthen the principles of a

just world order. It will also earn the gratitude of generations in

Kashmir, in Pakistan and even in India itself,” he pointed out. DNA



====



