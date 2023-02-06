Kashmir solidarity day observed by University of Chakwal

DNA

Chakwal: A seminar on “Kashmir Solidarity Day” was held in the Sethi auditorium of University of Chakwal, Chakwal on February 6, 2023. Prof. Dr. Mohammad Bilal Khan, Vice Chancellor and Senior NUST Fellow, was the Chief Guest of the seminar. The session was arranged by the event management committee of the University of Chakwal. The seminar shed light on Kashmir issue and highlighted the current status of Kashmir. A special documentary on Kashmiri struggle was shown in the seminar to visually highlight the issue. Besides this, Dr Fareed Hussain, Assistant Professor of Urdu described the Historical Background and students made speeches highlighting the struggle of Kashmiri people. After the speeches, the Chief Guest Prof. Dr. Mohammad Bilal Khan, Vice Chancellor UOC addressed the audience. The address covered several areas such as the current status of Kashmir, historical background, stance of Pakistan on Kashmir, Islamophobia affecting the Kashmir Freedom Movement, OIC role in this issue and demographic change in Kashmir. At the end, honorable Vice Chancellor gave his insightful suggestions over Kashmir issue and suggested to improve our policy guidelines over Kashmir. In the end, a solidarity walk was staged consisting of faculty and students within the premises of the university as a symbolic gesture as a homage for Kashmiri struggle.