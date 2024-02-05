Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Pakistan Embassy in Moscow

MOSCOW: FEB 5 /DNA/ – On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day on 5th February, a solemn ceremony was held at the Embassy of Pakistan, Moscow.

Pakistan Ambassador to the Russian Federations Muhammad Khalid Jamali, officers and officials of Embassy and representatives of Pakistani community participated in the ceremony.

The Ceremony began with recitation from Holy Quran, followed by National Anthem.

A special documentary on Kashmir was displayed for the audience covering the Indian atrocities committed against the Kashmiri population. The documentary highlighted the Indian designs and its historical background.

Ambassador Muhammad Khalid Jamali read the Message of the President of Pakistan on the occasion.

Message of the Prime Minister on Kashmir Solidarity Day was read out by Deputy Head of Mission .

A photo exhibition depicting atrocities by the Indian occupying forces in the IIOJK was also arranged for the participants.

The event ended with resolve from the participants to continue support to Kashmiri brethren in their struggle against Indian occupation.