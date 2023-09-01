Kashmir Freedom Conference at the death Anniversary of Syed Ali Gilani

ISLAMABAD, SEP 1: /DNA/ – The Indian Army has been committing war crimes and human rights violations in Kashmir for the last 40 years. But the United Nations, European Union, civilized nations and other human rights organizations have taken a criminal silence; which violates the Geneva Convention and the United Nations’ resolutions on Kashmir. The great leader of Kashmir, Syed Ali Geelani, is an enlightened candle for the oppressed people of Kashmir.

On the 2nd of September 3 PM, speakers addressed Kashmir freedom conference at Ramada Hotel Islamabad, on the death anniversary of Sayed Ali Gilani. While addressing the conference, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Human Rights Mashal Mallick, said that the sacrifices of the oppressed Muslims of Kashmir will not be allowed to go in vain. Until now the plunderer Indian army have Brutally martyred thousands of men and women and thousands of Kashmiri youths went missing and were put in jails. They have illegally announced death sentence to the great leader of Kashmir Yasin Malik. But India should remember that it cannot end Kashmir’s freedom struggle.

Former DGCS General Retired Asad Durrani said in his speech at the conference that India should start a dialogue with Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue. Due to the Kashmir issue, the peace of the whole region is at stake. Former Defense Secretary General Retired Alam Khattak said that, those nations who sacrifice for freedom will get freedom in any case and oppressive forces are retreating in the world. Kashmir is a serious problem among three nations such as India, Pakistan and China. We pay tribute to Syed Ali Geelani for spending his entire life in struggle for the liberation of Kashmir.

Prominent journalist and anchor Hamid Mir paid tribute to Syed Ali Geelani in his address and said that now India should understand, that the people of Kashmir will not back down from achieving freedom. The movement of freedom of Kashmir was started by Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal. India abolished the 35 A and 371 regulation of ending the special status of Kashmir which is a sheer injustice . Hamid Mir said that in the last half century, India could not finish the freedom movement of Kashmir despite the fact that the Indian Army used all its tactics. On the issue of Kashmir, the United States, Europe, United nations, Muslim world and other international organizations should put pressure on India, so that it stops the atrocities in Kashmir.