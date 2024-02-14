Kashmir Dispute Spotlighted: Ambassador Khan addresses human rights concerns at Belarus university event

Minsk, 14 FEB (DNA) – Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan held an interaction with the faculty and students of the Belarus State Economic University on 13 February 2024. The two and half hour long event was attended by over 120 students and ten faculty members.

The theme of the discourse “Challenges to Peace & Security and Economic Development in South Asia”, also included an introduction to Pakistan & its Foreign Policy as well as Pakistan-Belarus relations. The genesis of Kashmir Dispute & the ongoing human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir was particularly highlighted. A short documentary on Pakistan was also shown to the students. The students were also served with a few Pakistani delicacies.

Prior to the lecture, The Ambassador also held a meeting with the First Vice-Rector of the University, and discussed possibilities of forging institutional collaborations with the Pakistani institutions. The two sides also agreed to hold similar interactions in the future as well.