Kashmir Cultural Festival starts at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, Feb 04 (DNA): The National Institute of Folk and Traditional

Heritage (Lok Virsa) in collaboration with Ministry of Kashmir Affairs

and Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir Culture Department and Federal

Directorate of Education have opened a 3-day “Kashmir Cultural Festival”

in Islamabad, marking Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on Sunday

(February 5).

The main objective of the festival is to promote Kashmir cause through a

cultural perspective while expressing solidarity with the innocent

Kashmiri people struggling for their right of self-determination in

Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The main features of the festival included Kashmiri Artisans-at-work,

Kashmiri folk crafts, Kashmiri patriotic songs, Kashmiri folk songs,

Kashmiri folk paintings, photo exhibition on Kashmir, Kashmiri cuisine,

screening of video documentaries on Kashmir, Kashmir musical evening,

stage drama on Kashmir, promotional stalls to promote Kashmir cause and

display of banners bearing slogans in favour of Kashmir cause.

Federal Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division, Farina

Mazhar, addressing the opening ceremony condemned the atrocities being

committed by Indian troops on the innocent people of IIOJK for demanding

their right of self-determination.