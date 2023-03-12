Karachi Kings finish PSL journey with 86-run victory against Lahore Qalandars

Karachi Kings Sunday defeated Lahore Qalandars by 86 runs after the latter struggled to chase a 197-run target in the 30th match of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) eighth edition at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today.

Chasing a target of 197 runs, Lahore were restricted to 110 in 18.5 overs.

Lahore were mostly on the backfoot during the run-chase as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.

Hussain Talat was the highest scorer for Lahore with run-a-ball 25.

Imad Wasim, Akif Javed, Mohammad Umar and Imran Tahir bagged two wickets each for the winning side.

Rashid Khan went off the field after a bouncer hit him on his helmet. The medical panel is monitoring his situation, according to a brief update shared by the Qalandars.

Kings were already out of the title race of the PSL’s eighth edition as out of 10 matches Imad Wasim and Co lost seven fixtures.

Karachi Kings were playing for pride since they were knocked out of the race of the playoffs earlier in the tournament.

Opting to bat first, Karachi posted 196-7 in their allotted 20 overs.

First innings

Opener Mohammad Akhlaq top-scored with 51 runs in 36 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes.

Tayyab Tahir notched up 40 runs, meanwhile skipper Imad Wasim added 45 runs. Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf and Hussain Talat claimed two wickets each for Lahore.

Earlier, Kings won the toss and opted to bat.

Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi was rested for today’s match. In the pacer’s absence, David Wiese was leading the defending champions.

In the first match of the day, Peshawar Zalmi defeated Islamabad United by 13 runs in Rawalpindi to ensure that both teams will lock horns in the Eliminator 1 of the event.

The result also confirmed that defending champions Lahore Qalandars will face Multan Sultans in the Qualifier of the tournament.

Qualifier, the winner of which will qualify directly for the final, will be played on March 15, meanwhile, the Eliminator 1 will be held on March 16.

The loser of the Qualifier and winner of Eliminator 1 will clash in Eliminator 2 on March 17 for a spot in the final.

Squads:

Lahore Qalandars: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Sam Billings (wk), Hussain Talat, David Wiese (c), Shane Dadswell, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain, Zaman Khan

Karachi Kings: Haider Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim (c), Ben Cutting, Irfan Khan, James Fuller, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Umar, Akif Javed