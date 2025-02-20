Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway project back on track: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, FEB 20 (APP/DNA):Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal announced on Thursday that the long-delayed Karachi-Hyderabad six-lane motorway project is progressing rapidly and is expected to be completed within the current year (2025).

He further explained the detail that the Karachi-Hyderabad motorway project has faced significant delays due to changes in government.

During their tenure, the project was in the bidding phase, but it was scrapped by the PTI government, he

mentioned, adding, however, that in their 16-month government, the project was handed over to a private-public partnership and work on it has once again resumed.

Ahsan Iqbal expressed optimism that the project will be completed soon.

The Karachi-Hyderabad motorway is a crucial infrastructure project that aims to improve connectivity and facilitate trade in the region. Its completion is expected to have a positive impact on Pakistan’s economy.

In addition to the updates on the Karachi-Hyderabad motorway project, Ahsan Iqbal revealed that the government has been in talks with Chinese officials regarding the project.

He stated that once the Chinese complete their feasibility study, the project will be put on the fast track, ensuring its swift completion.

This collaboration with China is expected to bring significant expertise and investment to the project, further solidifying the country’s infrastructure development, he added.

Ahsan further announced that the National Highway Authority (NHA) will also oversee the completion of the Hyderabad to Sukkur motorway.

This development is a significant step towards improving Pakistan’s transportation infrastructure, as the motorway will play a crucial role in connecting the country’s southern regions, he added.