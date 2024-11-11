Karachi airport attack: Mastermind, woman facilitator among others arrested

KARACHI: The police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) have arrested three terrorists, including a woman, who were involved in a deadly blast that killed two Chinese nationals among three people near the Karachi airport, Sindh Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar said on Monday.

“Javed alias Sami, who is the mastermind of the [airport] attack, and the woman facilitator Gul Nisa were arrested from RCD highway [which connects Karachi to Quetta],” the provincial minister said while addressing a press conference in the metropolis.

Last month, a massive explosion occurred on a road near Jinnah International Airport, killing a total of three people and injuring at least 16 others, including another Chinese citizen. The police confirmed that it was a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED), which also damaged approximately 15 vehicles.

According to the Bomb Disposal Squad’s (BDS) report, they have found that the terrorists used 70-80 kilogrammes of explosives, which were planted in a double-cabin vehicle. As the Chinese convoy approached the airport signal, the attacker crashed the explosives-laden vehicle into the coaster carrying the Chinese nationals.

Giving details of the incident, Lanjar said that the investigators recovered the chassis number and registration plate, which belonged to a double-cabin vehicle, from the spot. “Shah Fahad, who is the suicide bomber, was identified by fingerprints,” he added.Play Video

Furthermore, he said, two more suspects — identified as Farhan and Muhammad Saeed — were along with the rickshaw driver. “Saeed Ali and [a] bank employee, named Bilal, were also involved in the facilitation,” he added.

The home minister added that the vehicle, used in the attack, was purchased from Karachi and the payment was made through a private bank in the Hub district.

Sindh Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar (right) addressing the press conference along with Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon in Karachi, Novemeber 11, 2024. — Screengrab via YouTube/ Geo News

Meanwhile, the law enforcers have also identified more terrorists — Danish, Gul Rehman, and Bashir Zaid — who were involved in the attack and are yet to be arrested. “Accused Javed tipped off his accomplices about Chinese nationals’ exit from the airport.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the responsibility for the attack was claimed by the banned Balochistan Liberation Army’s (BLA) Majeed Brigade via social media.

The CTD, in the copy of its initial report submitted to the administrative judge of the anti-terrorism courts, revealed that the bombing was made possible with the involvement of the banned outfit.

According to the report, the horrific attack was carried out with support from an intelligence agency of a hostile country.

The attacker drove his vehicle close to a convoy carrying Chinese nationals and detonated his charge, the report said, adding that the explosion took place near the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) guardroom.

An FIR No 142/24 was filed under the Pakistan Penal Code’s sections 302 (murder), 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharging duty), 324 (attempted murder), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharging public functions) and 427 (mischief causing damage).

The case registered at a CTD police station on the complaint of the Airport Police Station’s House Officer (SHO) Kaleem Khan Moosa also includes sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substances Act, and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

BLA releases video message by Karachi airport suicide bomber

The BLA, following the attack, released a video message recorded by Shah Fahad, the suicide bomber involved in the attack.

In the video running for six minutes and nine seconds, Fahad, a member of BLA’s Majeed Brigade, was seen wearing a light blue shalwar kameez and sitting in a car. The clip appears to have been recorded shortly before the attack.

Both at the beginning and at the end of the video, which was published on BLA’s media channel ‘Hakkal’, he can be heard issuing a warning.

It is important to note that a high-level team of Chinese investigators also visited Karachi to inspect the site of the suicide attack near the airport signal that targeted a Chinese delegation and their security convoy.

The Chinese investigation team visited the blast site and, after inspecting the area, were briefed by Pakistani investigation officers on the findings thus far.