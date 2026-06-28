Kant and the Crisis of the Global Order

Dr. Muhammad Akram Zaheer

The modern international order often appears trapped between power and principle. Wars continue to erupt despite the presence of global institutions, while states invoke morality even as they pursue strategic interests. In this uneasy landscape, the ideas of Immanuel Kant remain remarkably relevant. More than two centuries after his death, Kant’s reflections on peace, republican government, law and international cooperation continue to shape debates in global politics. Kant wrote during a turbulent period in European history. Monarchies competed endlessly for territory and influence, and war was considered a normal instrument of statecraft. Yet Kant challenged the assumption that conflict between nations was inevitable. In his celebrated essay Perpetual Peace, published in 1795, he argued that peace could emerge not through conquest but through reason, institutions and political reform.

At first glance, Kant’s ideas may appear idealistic in a world driven by military alliances, nuclear deterrence and economic rivalry. Yet many of the central features of contemporary international politics bear the imprint of his thinking. The spread of democratic governance, the rise of international law, and the establishment of organisations such as the United Nations all reflect, in varying degrees, the Kantian belief that cooperation among states is both possible and necessary. Kant believed that republics what would today broadly be called constitutional democracies were less likely to wage aggressive wars. His argument was simple but powerful. In monarchies, rulers could initiate wars for prestige or ambition while ordinary citizens bore the costs in blood and taxation. In representative systems, however, citizens would think carefully before supporting military adventures whose consequences they themselves would suffer.

This idea later evolved into what scholars now call the “democratic peace theory”, one of the most influential concepts in international relations. While democracies have certainly fought wars, proponents of the theory argue that mature democratic states rarely fight one another directly. The experience of post-war Western Europe is often cited as evidence. Countries that once devastated the continent through centuries of warfare gradually moved towards economic integration and political cooperation under institutions that eventually developed into the European Union. Kant’s significance, however, extends beyond democracy alone. He believed that international politics should not remain trapped in anarchy. States, in his view, required laws and institutions capable of regulating their conduct. This conviction anticipated the later development of international legal frameworks and multilateral diplomacy.

The horrors of the two World Wars strengthened the appeal of such thinking. After 1945, the international community attempted to construct a rules-based order aimed at preventing another global catastrophe. Institutions such as the United Nations, the International Court of Justice and numerous arms-control agreements reflected the belief that dialogue and law could moderate the destructive impulses of power politics. Yet Kant never imagined a world government exercising authority over all nations. He feared that concentrated global power could itself become tyrannical. Instead, he proposed a federation of free states cooperating voluntarily under shared legal principles. In many respects, this remains the foundation of modern multilateralism.

The contemporary world, however, also exposes the limitations of Kantian optimism. The post-Cold War era initially encouraged hopes that economic interdependence and liberal democracy would reduce geopolitical conflict. Instead, the twenty-first century has witnessed renewed rivalry among major powers, regional wars and the weakening of international consensus. The conflict in Ukraine, tensions between the United States and China, and instability across the Middle East suggest that national interests and strategic competition remain dominant forces in international affairs. Critics of Kant argue that states ultimately prioritise survival and power over moral ideals. Realist thinkers such as Hans Morgenthau insisted that international politics is governed less by ethics than by calculations of national interest.

There is considerable evidence supporting this criticism. International law is often applied selectively, while powerful states frequently bypass global institutions when their strategic objectives are at stake. Military interventions carried out in the name of democracy or humanitarianism have at times produced prolonged instability rather than peace. The Iraq War remains one of the clearest examples of how the language of moral purpose can coexist with geopolitical ambition. Even so, dismissing Kant would be premature. His ideas endure not because they perfectly describe the world, but because they offer a framework for improving it. International politics cannot function on power alone. Even the strongest states seek legitimacy, alliances and legal justification for their actions. Diplomacy itself assumes that dialogue is preferable to permanent conflict.

Kant also recognised the growing interconnectedness of humanity. He spoke of a form of “cosmopolitan right” grounded in the idea that individuals, not merely states, possess universal moral worth. In today’s world, this principle resonates strongly in debates over refugees, climate change, global inequality and human rights. These challenges transcend national borders and cannot be addressed solely through traditional notions of sovereignty. Climate change, in particular, demonstrates the continuing relevance of Kantian thinking. Environmental crises cannot be resolved through unilateral action. They require sustained international cooperation, mutual restraint and long-term collective responsibility. The same applies to pandemics, cyber security and global economic instability. In each case, the logic of shared vulnerability pushes states towards forms of collaboration that Kant anticipated centuries ago.

For countries such as Pakistan, Kant’s ideas carry additional significance. Pakistan exists in a region shaped by strategic competition, unresolved disputes and shifting alliances. The pressures of security often dominate policymaking. Yet long-term regional stability will depend not only on military deterrence but also on economic cooperation, institutional dialogue and political moderation. South Asia’s future cannot rest indefinitely on confrontation. Kant understood that peace is not merely the absence of war. It is the product of political maturity, accountable governance and international engagement. His vision may never be fully realised, but neither can it be ignored. In a fragmented global order marked by nationalism and mistrust, his philosophy remains a reminder that international politics need not be reduced entirely to force and fear.

The enduring tension between realism and idealism continues to define world affairs. Kant belongs firmly to the latter tradition, yet history suggests that even the harshest systems of power eventually require rules, norms and cooperation to survive. The modern international order, despite all its failures, still carries traces of the world Kant imagined imperfect, fragile, but unwilling to abandon the pursuit of peace.

Dr. Muhammad Akram Zaheer

Assistant Professor Pakistan Studies

Imperial College of business Studies Lahore

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