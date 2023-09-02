Kakar’s relief plan on electricity bills remains elusive despite passing of 48 hours

ISLAMABAD, Sep 02 (DNA): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

has failed to give any relief to the masses on inflated electricity

bills despite an announcement.

On Thursday, PM Kakar announced that in the next 48 hours, his

government would announce a relief plan on the electricity bills that

have led to nationwide protests.

The assurance was given by the interim premier in an interaction with

senior journalists at the PM Office. Talking to senior journalists, PM

Kakar said that his government did a detailed review of the electricity

bills for the last two months.

Now, 48 hours have passed, the Prime Minister’s promise of relief in

electricity bills remains an announcement and his relief plan is not

sighted anywhere.

The Prime Minister had said that he would give relief in electricity

bills in the next 48 hours. Unfortunately, no plan for relief on

electricity bills could come out. The minister has promised relief to

consumers up to 400 units. The finance minister also indicated that she

would initiate talks with the IMF for relief.

The electricity consumers were promised slab benefits on installments

and units.

The sources said that the Ministry of Finance and Energy has not yet

been able to give a plan for the relief package to the Prime Minister.

The matter of stopping the supply of free electricity units to the

employees of the electricity companies also turned sour.