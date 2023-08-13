Kakar resigns as Senator, party leader

DNA

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker Prime Minister-designate Anwarul Haq Kakar has resigned from the Senatorship and BAP party. In his Twitter message he said, ‘Owing to the fundamental responsibility conferred upon me as the caretaker Prime Minister, I have decided to surrender my membership of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and relinquish my Senate position. Prayers requested from everyone’.