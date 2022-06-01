Kaira vows to expose Indian aggression, cruelties in IIOJK at Int’l fora

ISLAMABAD, JUN 1 /DNA/ – Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira Wednesday reiterated government’s resolve to expose Indian aggression and cruelties in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at all international fora.

Inaugurating the All Parties Consultative Conference on Kashmir issue titled “The Way Forward” in Islamabad, he said the entire Pakistani nation is standing by their Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for getting liberation from Indian clutches.

Qamar Zaman Kaira also paid rich tribute to the spirit of Kashmiri leadership of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for its continuing struggle for achieving their inalienable right to self-determination

Azad Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood said that India had judicially assassinated Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru.

“India is trying to bring a Hindu Chief Minister by changing the proportion of the population,” he added.

The President of Azad Kashmir said that India was persecuting the minorities inside its country.

He said that the situation was not normal in Jammu and Kashmir under the illegal occupation of India.

Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas expressed the determination to stand by Kashmiri brothers.

He said that the verdict of the court on Yasin Malik was a violation of international law, which speaks volumes of ineffectiveness of the UN.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said that the conviction of Yasin Malik by an Indian court is a question mark for international human rights organizations.

Kashmiris bury their martyrs under the green crescent flag.

Former Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that the sacrifices made in Kashmir are unforgettable.

Indian oppression could not dampen the spirit of independence of Kashmiris, he said.

Former Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Abdul Qayyum Niazi underlined the need to work out a plan of action on the Kashmir issue.

Additional Foreign Secretary Mumtaz Zehra said that the number of forces is being increased to suppress the voice of Kashmiris, India is pretending to the world that the situation in Occupied Kashmir has returned to normal.

“Change in population is a violation of international law. We rejected the report of the zoning commission on Occupied Kashmir,” she said.

She said Yasin Malik was punished illegally, India could not suppress Kashmiris by force.

Kashmiri leaders including Sardar Atiq Ahmad Khan, Chaudhry Abdul Majeed, Sardar Yaqub, former Opposition Leader Chaudhry Yasin, former President Raja Zulqarnain Khan, Former Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir, Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Mirza Shafiq Jral, Sardar Hassan Ibrahim and Hurriyat leaders and political diginitries were also present on the occasion.