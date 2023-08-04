Kaira briefs PM on planned activities for Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir
ISLAMABAD, AUG 04 (DNA) — Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Friday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here.
He briefed the prime minister about the planned activities for Yaum-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir to be observed on August 5, including seminars and awareness drives, particularly the ceremonies scheduled to be held at Pakistan’s diplomatic missions across the world.
Besides apprising the prime minister of his portfolio, Kaira also discussed with prime minister the overall political situation in the country. — DNA
