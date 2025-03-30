Kabul to Launch ‘Cultural City’ for Book Printing and Publishing

KABUL, MAR 30: The Ministry of Information and Culture announced the upcoming establishment of a new center named the “Cultural City” in Kabul, aimed at addressing matters related to the printing and publication of books, the Holy Quran, and paper-related issues in the capital.

Khobaib Ghafran, spokesperson for the Ministry of Information and Culture, said that 90% of the work on this Cultural City has already been completed in Kabul and that it will soon begin operations.

“The Ministry of Information and Culture plans to address the publication and printing of books, the Holy Quran, and paper by designating a central area in Kabul as a ‘Cultural City,’ which is already 90% complete,” he said.

Some residents of Kabul view the creation of the Cultural City as an effective step toward promoting reading culture.

Abdul Rahman, a Kabul resident, told TOLOnews: “Working to promote the culture of reading and study is a positive step and should be taken. This effort will encourage youth to read.”

Another resident, Faisal, said: “If this Cultural City includes a library that young people can use, it would be very beneficial.”

The Ministry of Information and Culture said the lack of a large center for publishing, reading, and selling books in the capital is a challenge and describes the establishment of this cultural center as a vital need for book publication and promoting the culture of reading and study.