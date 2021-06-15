K-Electric and Easypaisa collaborate to offer convenient digital bill payment options

DNA

Karachi: K-Electric (KE), Karachi’s electricity provider and Easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading provider of digital financial services have partnered together to extend a convenient and hassle-free bill payment solution for the power utility’s customers.

Speaking on the partnership, Jawwad Amin, Head of Business Strategy, from KE said: “We have partnered with Easypaisa because the brand shares our vision to provide greater convenience to customers, which majorly includes easier payment solutions. During the year, our partnerships with other institutions have enabled us to channel up to 45% of bill payments through online channels. We continue to work towards improving our services to provide customers a seamless experience”.

Shahzad Khan, Head of Channels, Easypaisa / Telenor Microfinance Bank commented on the occasion; “At Easypaisa, we take pride in facilitating millions of Pakistanis to adopt the digital way of life. With over 240 billers on the Easypaisa platform users can make their utility bill payments with a few taps on their smartphone. This partnership with KE is another step in this direction in line with our mission of using the power of collaboration and technology to enable a cashless Pakistan by providing convenient digital financial services to customers”.

The enhanced payment options extend KE’s customer-centric approach to its business. Amid the prevailing situation affecting the country, KE is striking strategic partnerships with leading companies including Daraz and HBL’s internet payment gateway for online payment of utility bills. Last year, the company also collaborated with Bykea to offer cash pickups from consumer’s homes to minimize their exposure while ensuring continuity of bill payments.