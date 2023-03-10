Justice Muneeb to attend CJs moot hosted by India

DNA

ISLAMABAD: “In line with Pakistan’s commitment to SCO, Honorable Justice Muneeb of the Supreme Court of Pakistan will participate in the meeting of Chief Justices of SCO member states being held in India.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar will attend the meeting online”. It may be mentioned here that the Indian authorities had extended an invitation to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take part in the Chief Justices conference being hosted by India.