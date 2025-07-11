Junior hockey pak beat Malaysia in semi final

DAZHOU, JUL 11: Pakistan continued their impressive run in the Men’s U18 Asia Cup 2025, edging past Malaysia in a thrilling semifinal via penalty shootout at the National Hockey Training Centre on Friday.

The tightly contested match ended in a shootout after both teams remained locked during regular play.

In the decisive shootout, Malaysia missed two attempts while Pakistan missed one, allowing the Green Shirts to clinch a 4-3 victory and book their spot in the final.

Earlier in the tournament, Pakistan displayed dominant form. They began their campaign with a resounding 8-0 win over Hong Kong, followed by a crushing 9-0 victory against Sri Lanka.

In their third match, they defeated Bangladesh 6-3, virtually securing a place in the semifinals.

In the quarterfinals, Pakistan outclassed China 2-1 in a commanding performance to seal a place among the final four.

It is pertinent to mention that the Green Shirts will face Japan in the grand finale of the tournament on Sunday at the same venue.

Squad:

Mohammad Usman, Atif Ali, Asam Junaid, Mohammad Abdullah Farooq, Abdullah Awan, Zubair Lateef, Mohammad Yaseen, Mohammad Ali Taj, Ghulam Mustafa, Ali Hamza, Ali Hanzala, Aamir Sohail, Adeel Afzal, Mohammad Zaman, Mohammad Hussain, Mohammad Shaheer, Hasan Shahbaz, Yaseen Jamshaid

Team Management:

Shafqat Malik (Manager), Mukhtar Ahmed, Touseeq Ahmed, Masood-ur-Rahman (Coaches)