June 8 observance calls for protecting our blue planet: Naval Chief

ISLAMABAD, JUN 7: /DNA/ – World Oceans Day is observed annually on 8th of June to recognize the importance of oceans and reaffirm our shared responsibility towards protecting the marine environment. The theme for World Oceans Day 2026 is ‘Strong Marine Protected Areas for Our Blue Planet’ that underscores the urgency to strengthen conservation efforts aimed at preserving marine eco-systems and ensuring the sustainable future of our oceans.

Oceans constitute more than seventy percent of the Earth’s surface and play a pivotal role in regulating climate, supporting biodiversity, facilitating global trade and sustaining millions of livelihoods worldwide. They remain a source of food, energy and economic prosperity. However, increasing threats from marine pollution, overfishing, habitat destruction and climate change continue to endanger the health and sustainability of our oceans.

Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) are specific regions of the ocean where human activities are carefully managed to protect the natural resources. MPAs serve as critical instruments for conserving marine biodiversity and protecting fragile eco-systems such as coral reefs, mangroves, fish population, endangered marine species and coastal habitats. Strong and effective management of MPAs enhances ecological resilience, supports sustainable fisheries and helps mitigate adverse impacts of climate change. This year’s theme encourages countries to expand and strengthen these MPAs for a healthier and more sustainable ocean environment.

World Oceans Day also reminds individuals and communities of their responsibility towards protecting marine life. Reducing plastic waste, preventing water pollution, supporting sustainable fishing practices and participating in coastal clean-up activities are important ways in which people can contribute. Environmental organizations, maritime institutions and other relevant stakeholders must work together to create awareness that promotes ocean conservation and responsible use of marine resources.

Pakistan Navy remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguard maritime environment and sustainable use of maritime resources to contribute to the overall objective of World Oceans Day. As custodian of Pakistan’s maritime frontiers, PN actively works to preserve marine eco-systems and promotes sustainable use of ocean resources. It does so, through regular coastal and sea cleaning campaigns, awareness drives and environmental programs, to help reduce marine pollution and contribute to the health of the Arabian Sea.

The protection of our oceans is a shared responsibility and national priority. We must act with diligence and foresight to ensure that present and future generations inherit a healthy, resilient and productive planet. I call upon all stakeholders to reaffirm their commitment to this objective. Let us review existing measures, enhance inter-sectoral collaboration and accelerate the implementation of actions that secure the integrity and productivity of our marine environment. Together we can make a meaningful and significant positive impact.