JUI’s Fazl says War with Afghanistan to multiply problems

ISLAMABAD, MAR 22: Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), expressed strong concerns about the potential for war with Afghanistan, highlighting how such an escalation would only worsen Pakistan’s existing issues, especially in relation to its western border. He expressed these views in his recent TV interview.

Maulana Fazl emphasized that engaging in war with Afghanistan would not resolve Pakistan’s problems. Instead, it would only multiply them. He argued that dialogue and cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan were necessary to address any existing issues, rather than resorting to conflict.

Fazl voiced his concerns following a recent in-camera session, where security officials had given a presentation to the government. According to him, there were indications that both the government and the military establishment might be contemplating military action against Afghanistan, which he believed would be disastrous.

The JUI leader pointed out that Pakistan’s western border stretches from Baluchistan to Chitral and includes regions where insurgencies are already active. In these areas, the Pakistani government and military are facing significant challenges from militant groups and separatists. Therefore, he argued that initiating a war with Afghanistan would only intensify these existing problems.

Maulana Fazl mentioned his previous efforts to engage with the Afghan Taliban, especially on issues like the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Daesh (ISIS). He clarified that he had visited Afghanistan with the consent of Pakistan’s government and military and had managed to facilitate discussions with the Taliban. However, he noted that despite these efforts, Pakistan had failed to honor its commitments to the Taliban government, which led to strained relations between the two countries.

Regarding the TTP issue, Maulana Fazl reflected on the past when Pakistan had supported the United States and its allies during the Afghan war. At the same time, Pakistan had also provided refuge to Afghan militants and displaced people. This complicated legacy was one of the factors that contributed to the rise of militant groups like the TTP, which now pose a significant challenge to Pakistan’s internal security.

Maulana Fazl was also critical of the 2024 elections, alleging that they were rigged, and that his party, along with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was deprived of their mandate. He called for fresh elections, arguing that unless there was a new, fair election process, Pakistan would continue to face political and governance challenges.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s interview presents a strong critique of the government’s stance towards Afghanistan, calling for a more diplomatic and peaceful resolution to the issues at hand. His position reflects the broader concern that military conflict would exacerbate Pakistan’s internal and external difficulties, particularly in regions already dealing with insurgencies and militancy. He also stresses the need for a political resolution, including fresh elections, to address the growing political discontent within Pakistan.