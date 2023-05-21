JUI-P delegation meets Imran, agrees to further mobilize political cooperation

JUI-P strongly condemns Imran’s abduction, state operations against PTI, allied parties

Urges immediate stop to unlawful coercions, raids on people’s houses, release of detainees

Expresses solidarity with SC, CJP

Calls on SC to play role safeguard citizens’ constitutional, fundamental rights

LAHORE: A high-level delegation of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI-P) headed by Maulana Khan Muhammad Sherani held a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence on Sunday and strongly condemned Imran’s abduction and the unabated state oppression and against PTI and its allied parties.

During the important meeting, the delegation expressed grave concern over the prevailing country’s political situation, the government’s invasion against the Constitution and the judiciary, and the massacre of democracy and democratic values.

The delegation strongly condemned Imran’s abduction from the premises of Lahore High Court (LHC) and the oppression and tyranny of the government against PTI leaders, workers and supporters as well as its allied parties.

Maulana Sherani stressed the need for a comprehensive and independent investigation into May 9 incidents to bring to book those involved in damaging and public property, killing of 25 innocent Pakistanis and injuring over 700 others.

During the meeting, PTI and JJUI-P also fully agreed to expand and mobilise their mutual political cooperation.

The delegation strongly condemned the converting peaceful protests across the country on May 9 into violent protests and carried out vandalism along with firing at innocent Pakistanis.

They said that the vandalism and arson of government property were committed by anarchists intruded into the ranks of peaceful protesters through a well-though-out strategy, which was condemnable.

The JUI-P delegation demanded an immediate halt to the ongoing illegal crackdown against PTI across the country.

Moreover, they emphasized that they detained PTI leaders, workers, especially women workers should be released instantly.

They expressed their resentment and great shock over the unlawful raids on PTI leaders and workers’ houses harassing women and children without investigation and legal justification.

The delegation said that politics interference and political engineering through open deviance from the constitution and state power was an attack on democracy.

They strongly condemned the state machinery’s efforts to plunge Pakistan into the fire of instability and accelerate the process of economic destruction by further fueling the internal chaos and mayhem.

During the meeting, they agreed that no attempt to use lawlessness as a weapon to crush the will of the people would be tolerated.

They strongly denounced the worst reprisals against the media and independent journalists and false and hateful propaganda at the expense of national resources.

In the meeting, they expressed complete solidarity with the Supreme Court (SC) and the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

They requested the apex court to play to proactive role to safeguard the constitutional, fundamental rights of the citizens and protect them from state oppression and fascism.

They also appealed the SC to ensure the implementation of the its decision of the abolition of illegal caretaker governments in Punjab and Pakhtunkhwa and the establishment of elected governments through free, fair and transparent general elections under the constitution.