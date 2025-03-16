JUI-F to decide on possible anti-govt PTI alliance after Eid, says Maulana Fazl

ISLAMABAD, MAR 16: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) will decide on the possible coalition with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after Eid, party’s chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said as the alliances brew among the opposition parties.

Speaking to journalists in Islamabad on Saturday, he said that the JUI-F convened a consultative council meeting to discuss launching an anti-government movement with the PTI. The meeting will also decide on a possible alliance with the former ruling party, he added.

The seasoned politician leader said that the PTI’s real leadership remains in jail, while those outside lack unity, referring to former ruling party’s founding chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

He went on to say that tensions with the PTI have reduced, and verbal statements would not harm any potential alliance. He added that if someone speaks against him, the PTI should take notice.

The JUI-F chief warned that if unilateral decisions continue, political tensions in the country would escalate. He said that the three-time former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif can play an important role in the current political situation.

He also stressed the need for dialogue on Balochistan, saying if the state requests, the JUI-F may consider playing a role in Afghanistan-related matters.

It may be noted that the PTI and JUI-F have been holding consultations in recent months to possibly forge an alliance against the government, in the wake of incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan’s call to his party to strengthen contacts with opposition parties.

The Khan-founded party has expedited efforts to form a grand opposition alliance to launch an anti-government movement after Eid ul Fitr following his directives. In January, a PTI delegation met Fazl and invited him formally to join the opposition alliance, namely the Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP).

More recently, a two-member committee, consisting of former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza, was formed to pave the way for moving forward.

However, any significant progress in a working relationship remains elusive.

The JUI-F had conveyed its conditions and reservations to the PTI about joining the opposition’s grand alliance, The News reported on March 8, citing sources.