JUI (F) rejects elections results
If Establishment thinks elections are fair then it means its (Army) May 9 narrative is buried
ISLAMABAD, 14 FEB (DNA) – Chief of JUI F Maulana Fazr ur Rehman has hinted at talks with the PTI saying the elections 2024 were badly rigged. He said if the Establishment thinks that the elections were free and fair then it means the narrative build by the Establishment is dead and buried.
He said the Establishment should withdraw from politics. If they do so, we will extend all love and affection to them. But if they will do politics then we will response in the political language.
Related News
Indigenization is a top policy of naval headquarters: Naveed Ashraf
KARACHI, FEB 14 /DNA/ – Achieving another milestone in indigenous submarine development project at Pakistan,Read More
Nawaz sacrifices PM slot for his daughter Maryam
The prevailing uncertainty surrounding the election results may have prompted Nawaz Sharif to reconsider hisRead More
Comments are Closed