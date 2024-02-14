Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Main Menu

JUI (F) rejects elections results

| February 14, 2024
JUI (F) rejects elections results

If Establishment thinks elections are  fair then it means its (Army) May 9 narrative is buried

ISLAMABAD, 14 FEB (DNA) – Chief of JUI F Maulana Fazr ur Rehman has hinted at talks with the PTI saying the elections 2024 were badly rigged. He said if the Establishment thinks that the elections were free and fair then it means the narrative build by the Establishment is dead and buried.

He said the Establishment should withdraw from politics. If they do so, we will extend all love and affection to them. But if they will do politics then we will response in the political language.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Indigenization is a top policy of naval headquarters: Naveed Ashraf

Indigenization is a top policy of naval headquarters: Naveed Ashraf

KARACHI, FEB 14 /DNA/ – Achieving another milestone in indigenous submarine development project at Pakistan,Read More

Nawaz sacrifices PM slot for his daughter Maryam

Nawaz sacrifices PM slot for his daughter Maryam

The prevailing uncertainty surrounding the election results may have prompted Nawaz Sharif to reconsider hisRead More

Comments are Closed