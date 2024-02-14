JUI (F) rejects elections results

If Establishment thinks elections are fair then it means its (Army) May 9 narrative is buried

ISLAMABAD, 14 FEB (DNA) – Chief of JUI F Maulana Fazr ur Rehman has hinted at talks with the PTI saying the elections 2024 were badly rigged. He said if the Establishment thinks that the elections were free and fair then it means the narrative build by the Establishment is dead and buried.

He said the Establishment should withdraw from politics. If they do so, we will extend all love and affection to them. But if they will do politics then we will response in the political language.