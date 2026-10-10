JUI Chief, Prime Minister discuss prevailing political situation

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (DNA): President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Maulana Fazl Ur Rehman, on Saturday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House here.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the prevailing political situation in the country, matters of mutual interest, and important national issues.

The consultation between the Prime Minister and the JUI chief is being seen as part of the ongoing political engagement among the coalition partners, with both sides exchanging views on the current national landscape.