Judges complete mediation training in Islamabad, Karachi

ISLAMABAD, FEB 20 /DNA/ – Held across Sindh Judicial Academy, Karachi (9–13 February 2026) and Federal Judicial Academy, Islamabad (12–16 February 2026), the program brought together judges and professionals in a shared, practice-focused learning environment, including lawyers, in-house counsel, ADR practitioners, judicial officers, regulators, civil servants, HR professionals, and business leaders across career stages.

The training was delivered by a distinguished faculty of international and national experts, including Mr. James Macpherson, Hon. Judge Dr. Sheriff Elnegahy, and Dr. Emad Hussein as international faculty, alongside leading national practitioners. Through structured simulations, case-based exercises, and guided learning, participants engaged deeply with mediation theory and practice aligned with judicial expectations and international standards.

The Islamabad segment concluded with a dignified closing ceremony reflecting the growing institutional commitment to strengthening mediation as a core pillar of Pakistan’s justice delivery system.

In the Islamabad segment, the closing ceremony was graced by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan and Advisor to the Board of Governors, Federal Judicial Academy, as Chief Guest, and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, Judge, Islamabad High Court, as Guest of Honour.

In his keynote address, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb congratulated participants on completing the professional training and described mediation as a noble and deeply fulfilling responsibility. He emphasised its role in reducing court backlogs, fostering consensual outcomes, and strengthening public confidence in the justice system, commending the joint training of judicial officers and professionals as a forward-looking reform aligned with global best practices.

Hayat Ali Shah, Director General, Federal Judicial Academy, reaffirmed the Academy’s commitment to structured, practice-oriented mediation capacity building, while Dr. Nudrat E. Piracha, CEO, ICADRP, highlighted the importance of professional standards, ethical practice, and rigorous assessment in developing credible mediators.

The program combined intensive theory with practical simulations, advancing a shared goal to promote mediation as an effective, humane, and future-ready dispute resolution method in Pakistan. Completion of the 40-Hour Signature Mediation Training enables participants to apply for empanelment with the Ministry of Law & Justice and pursue further professional mediation recognition, subject to assessment. ICADRP, in collaboration with national judicial institutions, continues to strengthen professional mediation capacity and promote consensual dispute resolution within Pakistan’s justice system.