JSMU announces admissions for private MBBS, BDS colleges across Sindh

ISLAMABAD, Nov 08 (DNA):Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) has announced the admission schedule for private-sector medical and dental colleges across Sindh for the academic session 2026-27, with the online application process commencing on November 10.

According to the admission schedule, candidates can submit their applications until November 24, 2026, through the university’s official website.

Under the eligibility criteria, applicants must have secured at least 60 percent marks in Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Pre-Medical or an equivalent qualification.

Candidates must also have passed the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) conducted in 2024, 2025 or 2026, securing a minimum of 55 percent marks for MBBS admissions and 50 percent for BDS programmes.

Applicants seeking admission to both MBBS and BDS programmes will be required to submit separate application forms.

JSMU has advised candidates to complete their applications and fulfil all requirements before the deadline, warning that incomplete or late submissions will not be entertained.