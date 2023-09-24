Sunday, September 24, 2023
| September 24, 2023
Journalist Khalid Jamil sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (DNA): A local court in Islamabad on Sunday sent
journalist Muhammad Khalid Jamil to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in
a case pertaining to spreading “provocative narrative against the state
institutions through social media platforms”.

The journalist was presented in an Islamabad district and sessions court
today after completion of a two-day physical remand.

During the hearing, the FIA sought more physical remand of Jamil which
was rejected by Islamabad court. After hearing arguments, he was sent to
jail on 14-day judicial remand.

Khalid Jamil, the bureau chief of a private news channel, was taken into
custody from his residence at Media town, Islamabad.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused was found
“sharing and spreading highly intimidating content/tweets on social
media platforms, including X”.

The FIR invoked Section 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) of
the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). It also included Section 20 of the
Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca).

The FIR asserted that the journalist was found to cause “harm to
Pakistan”. DNA

