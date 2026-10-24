Jordan’s King Abdullah orders security review, vows firm response to church attack

AMMAN, OCT 24: Jordan’s King Abdullah II has ordered a comprehensive security assessment of how authorities respond to terrorist acts and called for a review of policies to combat extremist ideology following a church attack, the Royal Court said.

The monarch directed relevant authorities to respond firmly to the attack and pursue those responsible, while intensifying efforts to cut off the sources of extremist ideology.

King Abdullah also called for a comprehensive assessment of the mechanisms used to deal with terrorist acts.

The Jordanian monarch urged authorities to take a firm stance, directing them to “respond firmly and strike with an iron fist.”

He also called for the prosecution of anyone who supported or justified the church attack, the Royal Court said.