Jordan’s King Abdullah II arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit

RAWALPINDI, NOV 15: Jordan’s King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein arrived in Pakistan on Saturday for a two-day official visit from November 15–16.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed King Abdullah II upon his arrival at the PAF Base Nur Khan in Rawalpindi.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman and Minister of State for Federal Education Wajiha Qamar joined the president and prime minister in welcoming the high-level Jordanian delegation.

Shortly after his arrival, King Abdullah II proceeded to the Prime Minister House, where he was presented with a Guard of Honour.

During his visit, King Abdullah II will hold a bilateral meeting with PM Shehbaz, followed by a meeting at the delegation level, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

The FO confirmed the Jordanian leader’s visit on Friday, with a special investiture ceremony scheduled at the Aiwan-e-Sadr (President House) to confer the highest civilian award upon King Abdullah II.