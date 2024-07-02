Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Jordanian ambassador’s courtesy call to Pakistani minister focuses on collaboration

| July 2, 2024
Ambassador of Jordan

ISLAMABAD, JUL 2 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Jordan made an official courtesy call on Senator Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister of Economic Affairs and Establishment.

During the meeting, both dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest and explored avenues for strengthening bilateral cooperation between Jordan and Pakistan.

The engagement reflects the commitment of both nations to enhance their economic and diplomatic ties.

US Independence Day reception celebrates continued partnership with Pakistan 

US Independence Day reception celebrates continued partnership with Pakistan 

DNA ISLAMABAD – The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad hosted a festive reception to celebrate the 248th anniversary

