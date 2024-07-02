Jordanian ambassador’s courtesy call to Pakistani minister focuses on collaboration
ISLAMABAD, JUL 2 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Jordan made an official courtesy call on Senator Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister of Economic Affairs and Establishment.
During the meeting, both dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest and explored avenues for strengthening bilateral cooperation between Jordan and Pakistan.
The engagement reflects the commitment of both nations to enhance their economic and diplomatic ties.
