Jordanian ambassador to Pakistan calls on NA Speaker

Enhancing parliament to parliament contacts vital for strengthening ties between Pakistan and Jordan

ISLAMABAD, MAY 14 /DNA/ – Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that Pakistan and Jordan enjoy cordial ties based upon historical, cultural and religious commonalities.He also said that enhancing parliament to parliament contacts would further strength these ties. Both countries enjoy unanimity of views on regional and international issues including Palestine issue.He expressed these views during his meeting with Ambassador of Jordan to Pakistan Islamabad Dr. Maen Khreasat at Parliament House who called on him in Parliament House Islamabad.

While highlighting vast opportunities of trade and invest in Pakistan, the Speaker said that enhancing trade and economic cooperation between both nations would further strengthen these ties.

He added, ” Exchanging Parliamentarians ties between both nations are pivotal for extending cooperation in diverse socio-economic fields.He further reiterated his commitment to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy.Further, he condemned the killings of innocent Palestinians and demanded urgent cease fire in Gaza Palestine.

Ambassador of Jordan to Pakistan Dr. Maen Khreasat extended felicitations to Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for his successful election as Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan. He also said that both Jordan and Pakistan enjoy cordial relations based upon centuries old shared traditions and values. He also said that Jordan always supported Palestinian cause and condemned the brutality of Israelites on innocent Palestinians.