Jordan signs USD 189 mln financing agreement with Arab fund

AMMAN, FEB 16: The Jordanian government Sunday signed a USD 189 million financing agreement with the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development (The Arab Fund) to support the National Water Carrier project’s electricity supply. This agreement aims to strengthen development cooperation between Jordan and the Arab Fund.

Jordanian Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Zeina Toukan, confirmed that this agreement falls within the framework of the partnership strategy between Jordan and the Fund for the years 2025-2029, supporting development priorities in the areas of energy, water, and economic and social development.

She added that the new financing will contribute to providing a secure and stable electricity supply to the National Water Carrier project’s facilities and enhance the national grid’s capacity to absorb more electricity, including renewable energy.

For his part, Chairman of the Arab Fund, Fawzi Al Hanif affirmed that the Fund considers Jordan a key development partner in the region, expressing the Fund’s continued readiness to support the development efforts of the Jordanian government within the framework of the partnership between Jordan and the Fund for the years (2025-2029).