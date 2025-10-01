Wednesday, October 1, 2025
Jordan, Pakistan vow to boost bilateral investment ties

| October 1, 2025
ISLAMABAD, OCT 1 /DNA/ – Maen Khreasat, Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Pakistan, met today with Qaisar Ahmed Shaikh, Federal Minister for the Board of Investment.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral investment ties and exploring new avenues for economic cooperation between Jordan and Pakistan. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing mutual collaboration in trade and investment sectors.

This engagement reflects the growing momentum in diplomatic and economic relations between the two brotherly countrie

