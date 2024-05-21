Jordan envoy visits RCCI, desires enhancing trade ties with Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, MAY 21 /DNA/ – The Ambassador of Jordan, Maen A.M. Khreasat, paid an official visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and called on President RCCI, Mr. Saqib Rafiq. The meeting was attended by Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Former President Malik Shahid Saleem, Executive Committee member Malik Mudassar Maqbool and Ch. Akram.

During the meeting a wide range of areas for further enhancing bilateral trade and economic relations between Jordan and Pakistan were also discussed.

Ambassador Maen A.M. Khreasat said that Jordan valued its historical and friendly relations with Pakistan and was keen to further enhance its trade ties with it for mutual benefit.

He said that his country was keen to expand its trade ties with Pakistan through enhanced bilateral cooperation across various sectors including tourism, Agricultural, hospitality and health services.

During the meeting, President RCCI, Mr. Saqib Rafiq, assured H.E. Dr. Maen A.M. Khreasat of RCCI’s full support in fostering stronger economic and trade relations between Pakistan and Jordan. He emphasized RCCI’s commitment to facilitating joint ventures, promoting bilateral trade, and enhancing investment opportunities. President Rafiq highlighted the chamber’s readiness to assist in organizing business forums, trade delegations, and cultural exchange programs to strengthen the ties between the two nations. He reiterated that RCCI would work tirelessly to support initiatives aimed at mutual growth and development, ensuring a prosperous partnership between Pakistan and Jordan. On the occasion, matters related to Strengthening Bilateral Trade, Economic Partnerships, Tourism Promotion, Investment Opportunities, Networking and Collaboration & Educational Collaborations were discussed. In the end President Saqib Rafiq presented chamber memento to Maen Kherasat.