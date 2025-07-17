Thursday, July 17, 2025
Jordan ambassador visits National Library

| July 17, 2025

dna

ISLAMABAD” Dr. Maen Khreasat, Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Pakistan, visited the National Library of Pakistan, Islamabad. During the visit, Rana Yasir Arfat, Director General of the National Library, provided a comprehensive briefing on the library’s services, core functions, and ongoing initiatives.

Following the briefing, Dr. Maen Khreasat toured various sections of the library and appreciated its vast contributions in the field of knowledge preservation, public access to information, and promotion of literary and cultural heritage

