Jordan ambassador visits National Library
dna
ISLAMABAD” Dr. Maen Khreasat, Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Pakistan, visited the National Library of Pakistan, Islamabad. During the visit, Rana Yasir Arfat, Director General of the National Library, provided a comprehensive briefing on the library’s services, core functions, and ongoing initiatives.
Following the briefing, Dr. Maen Khreasat toured various sections of the library and appreciated its vast contributions in the field of knowledge preservation, public access to information, and promotion of literary and cultural heritage
Related News
Parliamentary Secretary Saba vows zero-tolerance policy on gender-based crimes
ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP/DNA):Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights, Saba Sadiq, on Thursday reiterated her government’sRead More
Jordan ambassador visits National Library
dna ISLAMABAD” Dr. Maen Khreasat, Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Pakistan, visitedRead More
Comments are Closed