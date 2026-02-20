Jordan Ambassador greets Bangladesh counterpart

ISLAMABAD, 20 FEB (DNA) — The Jordanian Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Maen Khreasat, met with the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, H.E. Md. Iqbal Hussain Khan, in Islamabad. During the cordial meeting, Ambassador Khreasat extended warm congratulations to High Commissioner Khan on the successful conduct of Bangladesh’s general elections held on February 12, 2026, and the subsequent formation of the new government.

The elections marked a significant milestone following the 2024 political transition, with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman, securing a landslide victory and a two-thirds majority in parliament. Tarique Rahman has since been sworn in as Prime Minister, heading the new administration.

The discussion highlighted the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and opportunities for enhanced cooperation between Jordan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh in areas of mutual interest, amid strengthening diplomatic ties in the region.The meeting underscores ongoing diplomatic engagement in Islamabad, where envoys frequently exchange views on regional developments and bilateral matters. — DNA