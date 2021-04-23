Joint Statement adopted at the conclusion of the Trilateral meeting between Pakistan, Turkey and Afghanistan



ISTANBUL: Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Turkey, Mr. Mohammad Haneef Atmar, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, and Mr. Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan held a Trilateral Meeting in İstanbul, on 23 April 2021.



On the occasion of the Trilateral Meeting, the three Foreign Ministers, Reiterated their commitment to support a peaceful, sovereign,

independent, democratic and unified Afghanistan, Recognized that a sustainable peace can be achieved only through an

inclusive Afghan-led and Afghan-owned political process that aims a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire along with an inclusive political settlement to end the conflict in Afghanistan, Emphasized their support to the Afghanistan Peace Process and the ongoing Afghanistan Peace Negotiations in Doha for the achievement of a just and durable political settlement, Recognized the efforts of Turkey, Qatar and the UN to hold a high-level meeting in İstanbul aimed at giving momentum to the ongoing

Afghanistan Peace Negotiations, Recalled that the Istanbul Conference had been postponed after extensive discussions with all relevant parties with a view to holding the Conference when conditions for making meaningful progress would be

more favorable, therefore called on all parties, in particular the Taliban to reaffirm their commitment for achieving an inclusive negotiated settlement leading to lasting peace in Afghanistan desired by the Afghan people, the region and the international community.

Deplored the continuing high level of violence in Afghanistan, especially regretted the high number of civilian casualties and particularly condemned attacks targeting civil service employees, civil society activists, human rights defenders, journalists and media workers, Emphasized the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire both to end the existing high level of violence and to provide a conducive atmosphere for the peace talks, Recognized the importance of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process

(HoA-IP) as a substantial platform that contributes to regional stability in fields ranging from political and security cooperation to economic integration, Reiterated their common resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, Acknowledged the role of the regional and neighboring countries, in particular Pakistan and Iran in hosting Afghan refugees for more than

four decades and called for creating conducive conditions in Afghanistan for their voluntary, safe, dignified, expeditious and

sustainable repatriation through a well-resourced plan, Urged international community to continue to assist host countries in

taking care of the essential needs of Afghan refugees and to provide support to the repatriation and reintegration efforts of the Government of Afghanistan, Expressed their determination to enhance cooperation on regional connectivity in transport, trade, energy, people-to-people contacts, education, social and cultural exchange, tourism.

Discussed the far-reaching implications of the COVID 19 pandemic on economic growth and public health, agreed to exchange information, research, expertise and best practices, and called for enhanced international cooperation and solidarity to effectively address the challenge, keeping in view financial and capacity limitations of developing countries, Recognizing the contribution of the Trilateral Summit Process to regional dialogue and cooperation, agreed on planning for the revitalization of the said Process in order to deepen bilateral as well as trilateral cooperation among the three countries to address common security threats and work on existing regional economic opportunities.

Mr. Mohammad Haneef Atmar, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and His Excellency Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan conveyed their thanks to Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Turkey and to the Government and brotherly people of Turkey for hosting the Trilateral Meeting.