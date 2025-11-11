Joint Pakistan-UAE military exercise concludes at Tarbela
RAWALPINDI, NOV 11 /DNA/ – Pakistan Army and UAE Presidential Guards concluded two-week Joint Counter Terrorism Exercise Jalmood-I at Tarbela. The exercise focused on Hostage Rescue Operations, included troops from Pakistan Army Special Services Group and UAE Presidential Guards.
The General Officer Commanding SSG attended the closing ceremony as Chief Guest, along with senior UAE military officials and diplomats.
The exercise was aimed at enhancing joint operational skills in Hostage Rescue/ Counter Terrorism Operations as well as to strengthen the military cooperation between Pakistan and UAE.
