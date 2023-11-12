Joint efforts will be put to make Rakh Damyal a model graveyard: RCCI

DNA

RAWALPINDI, NOV 12: The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President and Chairman RWMC Saqib Rafiq has said that all efforts will be put to make Rakh Dhamial a model graveyard. The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) will maintain cleanliness in the graveyard,” he said. The boundary wall of the graveyard for Muslims has been completed and the ground leveling work is in progress. He made these remarks at the inaugural of a graveyard developed on 100 Kanals for minorities at Rakh Dhamial area of Rawalpindi.Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha, Pastor Adil Gill, MCR representatives and graveyard committee members were also present on the occasion.

Saqib Rafiq in his address said that Rakh Dhamiyal Graveyard was a long-standing problem of the residents of Rawalpindi, for which the joint efforts of the administration and the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry have yielded results. We are also thankful to CM Punjab for resolving this important issue.

Apart from the land set aside for the non-Muslims, 500 kanals was allocated for the city residents and 400 kanals for the residents of Rawalpindi and Chaklala residents in the area.