Joint Efforts: Pakistan Ulema Council and Hajj Organization Punjab Collaborate for Pilgrim Training

“Tahzeem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Conference”

LAHORE, JAN 17 /DNA/ – The speakers and representatives of Hajj Organization Punjab said that the governments of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are knotted in eternal and everlasting brotherhood relations.

While addressing Tahzeem-e-Harmain Al Sharifain Conference held in the aegis of Hajj Organizers Punjab, the speakers said that the governments of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are making every possible effort to facilitate the Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

The Tahzeem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Conference was chaired by Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Special Representative to Prime Minister on Inter-Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi and Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki graced the event as Chief Guest.

The speakers said that Pakistan fully support and endorse the decisions taken at the conference held in the aegis of Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia to facilitate the pilgrims of Hajj and Umrah in 2024.

The speakers also noted that the efforts taken in the patronage of Khadim-e-Harmain Al Sharifain Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman’s Vision 2030 will create more facilities for pilgrims of Hajj and Umrah

Road to Makkah program is a great facility for Hajj pilgrims, said speakers while eaddressing the Tahzeem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifin Conference organized by Hajj Organizers Punjab.

Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan, said in his address that the security and stability of Pakistan is very dear to the people and government of Saudi Arabia.

The leadership of Saudi Arabia considers it an honor to serve the Islamic and the Muslim world.

He said that Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman have clear instructions for the services of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

Saudi Arabia is trying to create best a available facilities for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, he said.

Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Representative of Prime Minister of Pakistan Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have relations of faith and belief.

Under the supervision of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and the leadership of Hajj Minister Dr. Tawfiq al-Rabiah, we fully support the decisions taken for Hajj 2024. Better and the best measures are being taken day and night, no one will be allowed to do corruption in the name of Hajj adding that all the companies should also fulfill promises made with the pilgrims.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are friends in difficult situations. Saudi Arabia has never left Pakistan alone in any difficult situations. He said that Hajj Organization Punjab and Pakistan Ulema Council will train pilgrims together and services will also be taken by Saudi Arabia’s Hajj and Umrah Ministry for the training purposes of the pilgrims.

The conference was also addressed by Sanaullah, Imtiaz Chaudhary, Saeed Malik, Hafiz Tariq and other officials.