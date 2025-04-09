Joint efforts aim to make Islamabad a business-friendly hub

ISLAMABAD, APR 9 /DNA/ – A delegation of CDA Labor Union, led by its Secretary General Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) on Wednesday and pledged full cooperation for resolving key Capital Development Authority (CDA)-related issues faced by the business community.

Welcoming the delegation, ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi said that both the business community and CDA are vital stakeholders in Islamabad’s development. He emphasized the need for close coordination to boost business activities and city infrastructure. To institutionalize collaboration, Mr. Qureshi proposed the formation of a joint committee comprising representatives from trade and industry sectors along with officials of the CDA Labor Union from various departments. This body would help address business-related issues in an amicable and timely manner.

The ICCI President acknowledged Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin’s dedicated efforts in addressing the challenges faced by CDA employees and appreciated his constructive role in facilitating the business community. He expressed confidence that stronger cooperation between ICCI and the CDA Labor Union would accelerate the development of Islamabad and contribute to a more business-friendly environment.

Speaking on the occasion, Ch. Muhammad Yasin, Secretary General of CDA Labor Union, highlighted the significant contribution of the business community to the Capital’s progress. He noted that effective liaison between CDA and ICCI is crucial for achieving the shared vision of a prosperous and well-managed city. Endorsing the proposal for a joint committee, he assured ICCI of the Labor Union’s full support in resolving civic and commercial issues and pledged efforts to develop Islamabad into a model city of Pakistan.

Former ICCI Presidents, including Abdul Rauf Allam, Zafar Bakhtawari, Mian Akram Farid, Mohammad Ejaz Abbasi, Council Member Chaudhry Masood, former SVP Malik Naveed also praised the role of Ch. Muhammad Yasin for his tireless services in protecting CDA employees’ rights and supporting the city’s development.

ICCI Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui reiterated the Chamber’s commitment to working collectively for transforming Islamabad into a hub of business and investment. Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry remarked that Chaudhry Mohammad Yasin’s services to the city will be remembered in golden words for his inclusive and fair approach.

The session was effectively moderated by former Senior Vice President Khalid Chaudhry, and attended by a large number of ICCI Executive Members, office bearers of Traders Welfare Associations, and CDA Employees Union representatives. Notable attendees included Rohail Anwar Butt, Ishaq Sial, Malik Mohsin Khalid, Irfan Chaudhry, Malik Abdul Aziz, and Aftab Gujjar, Zulqurnain Abbasi, Mohammad Rizwan, Aurangzeb Khan, Haji Sabir, Raja Shakir, Izhar Abbasi, Ahmed Khan, Raja Zahid Dhaniyal, Chaudhry Waheed Cheema and others.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to collaborate for the betterment of Islamabad, ensuring timely resolution of civic and business challenges through joint initiatives and mutual understanding.