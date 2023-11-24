Joint efforts a must to address Islamophobia

PM Kakar strongly condemns the atrocities committed against Palestinians and the massacre of the children in Gaza

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday said Saudi Arabia always stood with Pakistan in difficult times and extended support to it in diverse fields.

Talking to Imam-e-Kaaba Dr Sheikh Saleh bin Abdullah bin Humaid, the prime minister said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were tied in the strong historical relationship, based on commonalities of religion, values, and traditions.

PM Kakar expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for providing development assistance to Pakistan in the fields of education and health.

He said that the Saudi government was extending exemplary support to the Pakistani manpower working in the Kingdom.

The prime minister highlighted that recently, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince expressed unconditional support for the Palestinians by convening the emergency session of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

PM Kakar, during the meeting, strongly condemned the atrocities committed against Palestinians and the massacre of the children in Gaza.

He emphasized the opening of a corridor for uninterrupted supply of humanitarian assistance to the people in Gaza.

On Islamophobia, the prime minister stressed the need to educate the young generation through documentaries on Islamic teachings, history, and culture.

He said the translation of these documentaries into different languages and their broadcast across the world, could help project the true essence of Islam.

In this regard, he said, the platform of the Union of OIC news agencies was important in disseminating the correct narrative from an Islamic perspective.

The Imam-e-Kaaba termed the ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as brotherly and exemplary.

He lauded the contribution of the Pakistani diaspora in the development and progress of Saudi Arabia.

He emphasized the upbringing of the young generation on the lines of Islam and its teachings.

The Imam-e-Kaaba thanked Pakistan for the excellent hospitality extended to him during his visit to the country.

Interim federal ministers Aneeq Ahmed and Madad Ali Sindhi, PM’s Special Assistant Tahir Ashrafi, Saudi ambassador Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Malki and senior officials were present.