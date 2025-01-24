Joint Commission reaffirms multi-sector cooperation, PTA implementation

DNA

ISLAMABAD: The 8th session of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Joint Commission concluded successfully in Islamabad on Friday, reaffirming bilateral commitments across key sectors and paving the way for enhanced cooperation in areas including energy, trade, defense, agriculture and education.

The session was co-chaired by Federal Minister for Defence Production of Pakistan, Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Azerbaijan’s Minister for Defence Industry, Vugar Valeh oglu Mustafayev.

On the occasion, both sides agreed to implement the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) signed in July 2024, as well as explore joint ventures and investments between businesses from both countries.

The two governments committed to facilitating cooperation between their customs authorities and expediting the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on establishing an Advance Electronic Data Interchange between the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan and Pakistan Customs Service.

On defense industry cooperation, they agreed to expedite the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defense industry collaboration and enhance joint production and sale of defense hardware.

In the energy sector, discussions were held to advance the Strategic Underground Gas Storage (SUGS) project in Pakistan, with Azerbaijan invited to participate in energy infrastructure projects, including the White Oil Pipeline.

Agriculture and food security were also key focus areas, with the two sides agreeing to enhance cooperation through joint research in areas like cotton, grain cultivation, and seed development. Both countries committed to facilitating business-to-business exchanges to enhance agro-commodity trade.

In health cooperation, the parties agreed to share expertise in advanced diagnostics, public health emergencies, and medical tourism, while also exploring avenues for collaboration on health-related research and capacity building.

Looking ahead, the two sides confirmed that the 9th Session of the Joint Commission will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, in 2027. Both Pakistan and Azerbaijan remain committed to deepening their bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of their peoples and for fostering continued development and prosperity in the years to come.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Asif said Pakistan and Azerbaijan share a historic and enduring bond, grounded in mutual respect, cultural ties, and solidarity on key global issues.

He said, over the years, high-level exchanges, including visits by President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, have deepened cooperation across various sectors, including energy, defense, and trade.

He said, the discussion at the 8th JC session have resulted in important agreements that will further enhance bilateral relations in areas such as agriculture, health, IT, defense, and tourism.

He said, the establishment of new Joint Working Groups will drive economic growth, private sector collaboration, and cultural exchange between our countries. He extended gratitude to Azerbaijan for its commitment to strengthening this partnership

On this occasion, Azerbaijan’s Minister for Defence Industry, Vugar Mustafayev said the enduring friendship between Azerbaijan and Pakistan had always been anchored in mutual respect, shared values, and unwavering support for one another, particularly in matters of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He said, the discussion at the session reflect commitment to further strengthening bilateral partnership across key sectors such as defense, trade, energy, education, and agriculture.

The agreements reached will enhance our bilateral cooperation, while the creation of new Joint Working Groups marks a significant step towards deeper collaboration, he said, adding Azerbaijan remains firmly dedicated to advancing this strategic relationship, for mutual growth and regional stability.

Federal Secretary Economic Affairs, Dr. Kazim Niaz while speaking on the occasion said, that Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations was unwavering, and was keen to explore new opportunities in sectors such as energy, agriculture, and infrastructure.

He said, the Joint Commission was not just a platform for dialogue, but a testament to our shared vision of economic growth and prosperity for both Pakistan and Azerbaijan.