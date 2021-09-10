Joint Action Committee expresses full support for PFUJ’s demonstration on Sept 13

KARACHI, SEPT 10 (DNA) – A meeting of the Joint Action Committee of Media Organizations was held on September 10, 2021. All representative media organizations namely Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), and the Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) reiterated their stance of rejecting the proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) vehemently and termed the concept as unconstitutional and a move to muzzle the freedom of press and expression by imposing state control to regulate all media platforms under one central body.

The Joint Action Committee expressed full support for the PFUJ’s demonstration on September 13 in front of the Parliament House against the establishment of the proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority. The statement further said, in addition to all media representative organizations, the Bar Associations, political parties, Human Rights organizations, and other civil society organizations will also participate in the sit-in.

All media associations in Joint Action Committee reiterated their commitment to thwart the government’s efforts to legislate for the establishment of the proposed Media Development Authority.