Jinnah, a leader of great eminence, Saqib Rafiq

Rawalpindi: /DNA/ – Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was a leader of great eminence and the dream of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent was impossible without him. Jinnah changed the direction of history of the Subcontinent by transforming the Muslims of South Asia from a minority community to a nation.

RCCI President and Chairman RWMC Saqib Rafiq in his message on the eve of birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah said that Quaid’s personality was a beacon for us and we could put our country on the way to success and prosperity by following his teachings. The objective of inheriting a prosperous Pakistan to the next generation was only possible by complying with Quaid’s motto of Unity, Faith and Discipline.

Our ancestors gave many sacrifices for the country and it was our duty to strive for a stable, peaceful and developed Pakistan. We pledge to follow his ideals to make Pakistan a strong and prosperous country, he added.

Saqib Rafiq emphasized upon the business community, youth and members of the RCCI to adopt Quaid’s attributes of honesty, hard work, perseverance and dedication.

He informed that RCCI will celebrate the birth anniversary at chamber house and a special documentary will be presented on the life of Quaid-e-Azam.