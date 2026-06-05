JICA team reviews modern baggage handling project at Multan Airport

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5: A delegation from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) visited Multan International Airport to assess plans for the installation of a modern Baggage Handling System (BHS) aimed at improving operational efficiency and passenger services.

During the visit, the delegation held a coordination meeting with officials of the Pakistan Airports Authority, including the airport’s management team, to discuss the project’s operational requirements, technical specifications, and overall feasibility.

The discussions focused on evaluating the airport’s current baggage management processes and identifying the infrastructure needed to support the proposed automated system. Officials reviewed key technical aspects of the project and explored ways to ensure smooth integration with existing airport operations.

Following the meeting, the JICA team conducted a detailed inspection of the proposed project sites within the airport. The delegation visited several operational areas, including the international baggage section, to assess available infrastructure and determine installation requirements for the new system.

Airport officials said the proposed Baggage Handling System is expected to significantly improve baggage processing capacity, reduce handling times, and enhance the overall travel experience for passengers using Multan Airport.

Representatives from the Pakistan Airports Authority, the Airport Security Force, and other relevant airport departments accompanied the delegation throughout the visit and provided technical briefings on airport operations.

The visit reflects ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and Japan in supporting infrastructure modernization projects and improving service standards at key airports across the country.