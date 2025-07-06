JI stalwart Zafar passes away

LAHORE, JUL 6: Former Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) South Punjab chapter emir Rao Muhammad Zafar passed away on Sunday due to protracted illness.

According to details, Zafar had also served the Alkhidmat Foundation as its Punjab president.

The funeral prayers for Zafar will be held today at 8:00 pm.

